Fraudsters making phone calls posing as police
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 5:49PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they've received reports of scammers posing as police on the phone.
According to police, the callers threaten people with arrest and jail time if they don't follow their demands.
The callers ask people to share personal information or send money so they're not arrested.
Anyone who has received a phone call from a scammer should report it to police or Crime Stoppers.