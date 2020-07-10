KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they've received reports of scammers posing as police on the phone.

According to police, the callers threaten people with arrest and jail time if they don't follow their demands.

Receiving several reports of fraudsters posing as police, threatening potential victims with arrest and jail if they don’t comply with demands. The callers instruct victims to share personal information or send money to avoid arrest. #StayVigilant pic.twitter.com/Mq6eXJPRF5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 10, 2020

The callers ask people to share personal information or send money so they're not arrested.

Anyone who has received a phone call from a scammer should report it to police or Crime Stoppers.