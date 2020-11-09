KITCHENER -- Sunshine and temperatures near 20 degrees Celsius continues to start the week.

On Monday, Waterloo Region added another record high to the list. Although the temperature may still rise before the end of the day, at 1 p.m. the temperature at the airport reached 22.3 C, surpassing the previous record of 21.5 C set in 1999.

Waterloo Region broke daily temperature records the days prior too. Friday the temperature at the Region of Waterloo International Airport climbed to 19.4 C, breaking the previous record on that day of 18.9 C set in 1975.

Saturday we reached 19.9 C, surpassing another record set in 1975 of 19.4 C. And, Sunday hit 21.3 C breaking the daily temperature record of 20.0 that was recorded in 1945.

Other communities set record highs Sunday too, including Windsor with a temperature of 22.7 C, breaking the previous record of 20.7 C set in 1986. The value at the Hamilton Airport hit 21.9 C breaking the previous record of 19.4 C set in 1975. And, Wiarton climbed to 19.7 C, the previous record was 19.5 C set in 2009.

Pearson International Airport recorded a temperature of 20.1 C, also breaking a record. Daily temperature records were broken in Ottawa, Muskoka and Peterborough on Sunday too. Parts of Northern Ontario felt the November warmth as well, Sault Ste. Marie, Kapuskasing and Thunder Bay joined various communities in setting new daily temperature records Sunday. Chapleau set not only a daily record but one for the entire month of November at 18.8 C smashing the previous record of 13.2 set in 2009.

Not only are we breaking daily temperature records, but some regions are close to setting records of consecutive days above 15 C. According to the University of Waterloo weather station, the only time Kitchener-Waterloo had a longer streak was in 1975, of eight days where it was over 15 degrees in November.

The streak of warm weather continues Tuesday, and more daily temperature records are likely to be broken. The record to break on Nov. 10 is 16.7 C set in 1975, Waterloo Region is forecast to rise into the low 20s once again.

The last time Waterloo Region saw a 20 degree day in November was in 2016.