OPP were called to the scene of a fatal incident involving a 4-year-old child.

The boy was reportedly struck and killed by a tractor on Sideroad 5, south of Mount Forest, around 4 p.m. Monday.

OPP, Wellington North Fire Service and Guelph Wellington Paramedics found the child unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on the circumstances leading up the accident.

The boy's name has not been released.