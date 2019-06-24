Featured
Four-year-old killed in farm accident
OPP at the scene of a fatal farm accident south of Mount Forest. (June 24, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 5:31PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 5:52PM EDT
OPP were called to the scene of a fatal incident involving a 4-year-old child.
The boy was reportedly struck and killed by a tractor on Sideroad 5, south of Mount Forest, around 4 p.m. Monday.
OPP, Wellington North Fire Service and Guelph Wellington Paramedics found the child unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word yet on the circumstances leading up the accident.
The boy's name has not been released.