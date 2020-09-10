KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged four people from Kitchener-Waterloo with drug-related offences in Listowel.

Perth County OPP say they first conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 22 around 4 p.m. on Campbell Street for a stop sign violation.

The person operating the vehicle was discovered to be a suspended driver, while they and the occupants were also found to be in possession of roughly $1,000 worth of meth, according to officials.

A 33-year-old from Waterloo has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance and driving while under suspension.

A 35-year-old and 34-year-old, both from Kitchener, as well as a 36-year-old from Waterloo, are all facing the same possession charges.

The accused are scheduled to appear in a Stratford court at a later date to answer for the charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Perth County OPP.