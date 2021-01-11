KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are investigating the circumstances of a four-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning.

Officials confirmed the crash happened at Colborne Street West and Mount Pleasant Road just before 9 a.m.

Police say two people were taken to hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Emergency crews responded, closing the road in each direction of the intersection.

Traffic was diverted toward Veterans Memorial Parkway while investigators were on scene.