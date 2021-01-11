Advertisement
Four-vehicle crash closes Brantford intersection
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 10:52AM EST
Several vehicles damaged after a four-vehicle crash at a Brantford intersection. (Carmen Wong / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are investigating the circumstances of a four-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning.
Officials confirmed the crash happened at Colborne Street West and Mount Pleasant Road.
Emergency crews responded, closing the road in each direction of the intersection.
Traffic was diverted toward Veterans Memorial Parkway while investigators were on scene.
It's not clear what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. More to come…