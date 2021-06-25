KITCHENER -- Bylaw officers in Waterloo Region handed out four more tickets for private gatherings.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Chair Karen Redman reported six new charges in total. One was from the reporting period of June 17 to 23, while the other five were from previous reporting periods.

Kitchener bylaw issued one gathering ticket, while the other three were handed out in Cambridge. Each one was for $880.

Waterloo regional police also issued two court summonses under the Reopening Ontario Act for a gathering at Waterloo Town Square on May 30. Those fines will be determined by the courts.