Four suspects wanted for break-in at a Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police are trying to identify four people who broke into a Kitchener residence while the homeowner was asleep.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Pioneer Tower West neighbourhood.

Police said the suspects stole personal belongings and two vehicles from the home.

One of them was a 2020 Ford Mustang.

The suspects, and the vehicles, were last seen driving towards King Street East.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance, or dash cam, for videos of the incident.

They’re also reminding homeowners to lock their windows and doors, including garage doors, even when they’re at home.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.