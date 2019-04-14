Featured
Four suspected fentanyl overdoses this weekend
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Guelph Police say there were four suspected fentanyl overdoses this past weekend.
They have issued a safety warning, saying traces of the dangerous opioid can be found in any illicit street drug.
Users are asked to exercise extreme caution, visit supervised injection sites and carrying naloxone.
No further details have been released about the suspected overdoses or the condition of the individuals involved.