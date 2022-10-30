Four stations called to 'spontaneous combustion' fire in Cambridge

A fire in Cambridge supposedly caused by "spontaneous combustion" has caused a four station response from the local department.

Cambridge Fire say they were called to a fire on Alderwood Crescent around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived there was no visible sign of a fire from the home, but smoke coming from a shed in the backyard.

Fire officials believe it was caused by "spontaneous combustion" that began in yard waste bags placed inside the shed.

No injuries or exposures have been reported.

There was minimal damaged to shed. Cambridge Fire says crews quickly knocked it down and were gone before 6 p.m.