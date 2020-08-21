KITCHENER -- A home in Eden Mills has significant damage after a fire broke out Friday evening.

Crews were called to the rural property, on Wellington Road 29 just south of Rockwood, before 5 p.m.

Eramosa fire chief Jim Petrick says flames were through the roof when they arrived and thick smoke filled the air.

Officials determined the fire was localized in the attic and resulted in significant damage to the upper part of the house.

Firefighters were able to douse the roof in water and stop the fire before it destroyed the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported. A family cat was retrieved from the house.

Huge holes could be seen in the roof and side of the structure, along with large sections of charred and melted siding.

Officials estimate $500,000 of damages was done and the roof will need to be rebuilt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from Guelph, Puslinch and Halton Hills were also on scene to provide mutual aid.