OPP say four people have serious injuries after the SUV they were in hit a hydro pole just outside of Alvinston, west of Strathroy.

The SUV was travelling on Cameron Road, south of Courtright Line, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

It failed to negotiate a turn in the road, struck a hydro pole and came to rest against a tree.

The force of the collision was so severe OPP say it severed the pole and caused the body of the SUV to separate from the chassis.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Oil Springs, was trapped inside the vehicle.

He was extricated from the SUV by firefighters and was taken to hospital with what are described as severe injuries.

Two other passengers were ejected from the SUV.

One, a 55-year-old Plympton man, had life-threatening injuries while the other, a 47-year-old Petrolia woman, was seriously hurt.

Police say a fourth person, a 22-year-old man from Dawn-Euphemia, also suffered serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up the crash are still under investigation.