

CTV Kitchener





Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over in Woolwich Township.

Police said it happened on Nov. 21 just before 8 p.m. on Chilligo Road.

A minivan was allegedly travelling east when it failed to make the curve in the road.

The vehicle then rolled several times.

A 25-year-old passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. He and three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and would not say what caused the crash or whether charges were pending.

Anyone with information was asked to call regional police.