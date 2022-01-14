Four people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Brantford

KITCHENER -

Provincial police say four people were taken to hospital Friday after a three-vehicle crash in Brantford.

Two SUVs and a utility van collided around 5:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 403, east of Garden Avenue.

OPP say firefighters extricated three people from the vehicles.

Four people were taken to hospital, one of them with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The collision happened an hour after another serious incident on Highway 403.

A vehicle struck the Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge causing concrete to fall onto the road.

That section of the highway was shut down for a shot time while police cleared the scene.