Four people sent to hospital following serious collision on Hwy. 6

Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Four people were taken to hospital, with one of them transported by air ambulance with serious injuries and another being taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the collision involved two vehicles. Both were found in a grassy ditch at the side of the road. One car had flipped onto its roof.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.

Investigators say the road will be closed into Saturday evening. West Region Traffic Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team has been activated and reconstructionists will be assisting with the investigation.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them.