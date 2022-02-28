Four people injured in crash near Mount Forest

Provincial police say four people have serious injuries after a crash Sunday evening just south of Mount Forest.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 6, between Sideroad 2 and Sideroad 3, around 5 p.m.

OPP say two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the other two were airlifted to trauma centres with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Highway 6 has since reopened.

Witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.