A two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 7/8 off-ramp in Kitchener has resulted in four people getting injured.

Emergency crews were called to the off-ramp crash on Ira Needles around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a silver SUV was heading north on Ira Needles when it was hit by a black SUV exiting the highway.

The driver of the black SUV, a 44-year-old Oxford County woman, as well as two young passengers, received minor injuries.

An 80-year-old passenger of the silver SUV was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for around three hours for investigation and cleanup.

Charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.