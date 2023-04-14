Four people displaced after Kitchener house fire

Kitchener Fire is investigating after a house fire on Cedar Street in Kitchener that left four people displaced.

According to fire officials, it happened Friday morning. Crews were called to the scene at around 10 a.m.. No one was home at the time.

By noon, most of the roof appeared to be completely destroyed by the fire. Officials said there is extensive damage on the inside and outside of the home.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet known.

Fire destroys a home on Cedar Street in Kitchener. (CTV News/Dave Pettit)

Andy Brethour, one of the four displaced residents, said he was devastated when he got the call from the fire department.

“It’s killing me. I lost my cat. I lost my clothes. What I have on is all I have,” said Brethour.

This story will be updated.