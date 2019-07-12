Featured
Four people arrested after break and enter
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 10:22AM EDT
Guelph Police were able to identify four people from security footage that led to their arrests in a break and enter case.
According to the police report, three people forced entry into a locked, walk-in refrigeration unit at a Wellington Street business around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A fourth person later joined the three as they were removing products from the unit.
A total of $231.55 in product was stolen and $100 damage was caused to the door.
The two men and two women have been charged with break and enter and a total of eight counts of breach of probation.