Guelph Police were able to identify four people from security footage that led to their arrests in a break and enter case.

According to the police report, three people forced entry into a locked, walk-in refrigeration unit at a Wellington Street business around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A fourth person later joined the three as they were removing products from the unit.

A total of $231.55 in product was stolen and $100 damage was caused to the door.

The two men and two women have been charged with break and enter and a total of eight counts of breach of probation.