KITCHENER -- There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported by Region of Waterloo Public Health officials on Wednesday.

The region now sits at a total of 1,410 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 28 are considered active.

The region reported one more resolved case on Wednesday, for a total of 1,263 recoveries.

Two people are in hospital. There is one active outbreak at a long-term care home in Waterloo Region. A resident at A.R. Goudie LTC tested positive for the virus, prompting an outbreak declaration on Aug. 3.

The number of deaths in the region remains at 119.

At a regional council meeting on Tuesday, health officials said the number of cases in young people and those travelling are responsible for many of the new cases. Travel-related cases made up 18 per cent of new confirmed cases in July, regional health officials said. They also noted that most new cases are in people under the age of 29.

Ontario reported a slight uptick in new cases Wednesday after reporting its lowest numbers since March on Tuesday. There were 95 new infections confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the province's total to 40,289 new cases.

Provincial health officials said Tuesday's low number was partially due to a routine data clean-up that removed 21 duplicated cases in Toronto.