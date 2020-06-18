KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

The region has reported a total of 1,225 positive cases of COVID-19 to date.

Waterloo Region is also reporting four new recoveries, for a total of 1,024 resolved cases.

The number of active cases remains at 86. There have been a total of 115 deaths in the region related to COVID-19.

The region is also reporting another 145 COVID-19 tests, for a total of 23,750 performed by the region's testing partners.

There are still two active outbreaks in Waterloo Region – one in a long-term care home and one at a retail store. An outbreak at Forest Heights Revera began in early April and resulted in positive cases in 178 residents and 69 staff members, along with 51 deaths.

Three employees at a retail store tested positive for the virus and health officials have not released the store's name.

The province reported 173 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the fewest new cases reported in Ontario since March 28.

Ontario has reported 32,744 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. A total of 27,784 cases are resolved in the province, and 2,550 people have died.