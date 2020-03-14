Four new Covid-19 cases in Hamilton, including 3-month old baby
CTV Kitchener Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:39PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Efforts are being made to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Ontario but new cases continue to be reported.
Hamilton announced Saturday it had four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus .
One of them is a baby, approximately 3-months-old.
The city’s communications manager says no further details are available at this time.
It’s not known if the child is related to any of the other patients.