KITCHENER -- The number of new resolved COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region continues to outnumber the active ones.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported four new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the local total to 1,037.

That number includes 673 recoveries.

The region also reported a total of 111 deaths on Tuesday—that's actually one less death than was reported over the weekend.

It's not clear why the number decreased, but a reporting error could be possible: on the provincial level last week, a data error led to the report of a six-week low in new COVID-19 cases.

That brings the number of active cases to 253.

A new outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home since Monday's update.

Parkwood Mennonite is the 13th active outbreak in these and retirement homes in the region. Twenty-two outbreaks have been declared over.

As a province, Ontario reported a slight single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 427.

That increase was accompanied by the lowest number of deaths in just over six weeks.

There are now 23,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 1,919 deaths and 17,898 recoveries.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.