Four men forced their way into a home, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 5:07PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 7:01PM EST
Police are investigating a home invasion after a woman told them four men forced their way into her home on Spruce Street in Waterloo.
Officials want to speak with those in connection to the incident.
Police say the men stole some of the women’s property.
She was not seriously hurt.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact them.