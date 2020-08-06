KITCHENER -- Two men from Cambridge, along with a man and woman from Guelph, were among the 16 people arrested in a multi-jurisdictional drug bust this month.

These arrests, along with 16 search warrants, were carried out by officers from a number of police services across Southern Ontario.

Beginning in August, the investigation called Project Oswordtail started with a focus on criminal groups in the GTA.

Following an investigation, 16 people were arrested and face a combined total of 74 charges relating to drug trafficking.

"Project Oswordtail demonstrated that transnational organized crime groups capitalize on opportunities to increase their profits by operating during the COVID-19 pandemic with little regard for the safety of others,” said Inspector Jonathan Ko, officer in charge of the Greater Toronto Area Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in a news release.

Officers seized more than 35 kilograms of cocaine, five kilograms of fentanyl, heroin, opium and 30 kilograms of an unidentified white powder.

The also collected over $200,000 cash, 275 cartons of illegal cigarettes and three vehicles modified with hidden compartments.

A 42-year-old man from Cambridge is charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

A 48-year-old man from Cambridge is charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

A 38-year-old man from Guelph is charged with:

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000, contrary to the CC

A 35-year-old woman from Guelph is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

The operation included efforts from the RCMP, OPP, CBSA, York Regional Police, Toronto Police, Peel Regional Police, Durham Regional Police and Halton Regional Police.