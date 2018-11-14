

CTV Kitchener





Four people, including a seven-year-old passenger, were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Victoria Street North between Turner Avenue and Frederick Street on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that one of the vehicles had struck a concrete pole, downing power lines in the process.

They did not say what caused the crash as the investigation was ongoing.

Police did say that charges were pending.