Four injured, power lines down after crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:14AM EST
Four people, including a seven-year-old passenger, were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Victoria Street North between Turner Avenue and Frederick Street on Tuesday.
Police said in a news release that one of the vehicles had struck a concrete pole, downing power lines in the process.
They did not say what caused the crash as the investigation was ongoing.
Police did say that charges were pending.