A two-vehicle collision on Highway 7/8 has sent four people, including two children, to hospital.

It happened on Monday evening where the highway intersects Hamilton Road in New Hamburg.

One person was taken to a Hamilton hospital.

The occupants of the van, a father and two sons, were taken to Grand River Hospital with less serious injuries.

Police said that the kids, between 10 and 12, were believed to be okay.

Traffic was being diverted as the highway was closed in both directions while police investigated.

