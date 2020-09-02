KITCHENER -- An ambitious condo project in Kitchener has been given the green light.

A committee of city councillors gave its approval to the plan for four high-rise towers on the site of the former Howard Johnson hotel on Weber Street East, near Highway 8.

Council initially approved the zoning requirements for the project back in 2016, with some conditions.

On Tuesday night, city staff told councillors that those requirements have since been met.

The development calls for two 12-storey buildings along Weber, and another two 15-storey buildings along Fergus Avenue.

There will be parking for more than 500 vehicles and hundreds of bicycle spaces above and below ground.

The site plan and building permit still need to be finalized before construction can begin.