KITCHENER -- Brantford Police say several suspected drug overdoses that occurred over the course of one day were believed to have been caused by drugs mixed with fentanyl.

Police assisted emergency medic al services with the calls on Friday.

A staff sergeant later confirmed that there were four fatal overdoses in the city that day.

Officials do not believe the drug users were aware of how much fentanyl was in the substance and that the overdoses were accidental.

Brantford Police advise against using illicit drugs, but say people who choose to use them should never use alone, start with a small amount, do not mix substances, call 911 right away if a believed overdose is occurring, make a plan in case of an overdose, use when help is easily available, have a Naloxone kit available and know how to administer it.

Naloxone kits can temporarily reverse an overdose and are available for free at many local pharmacies.