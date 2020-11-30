KITCHENER -- Four associates at the Cambridge Walmart on Pinebush Road have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company confirmed the cases in an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener.

The employees last worked on Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, Walmart said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate," an emailed statement from Walmart said in part. "We are in contact with local public health."

The company said it has increased cleaning in the store and staff must complete a temperature and wellness check before starting their shift.

They're also limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time and cleaning carts between customers.