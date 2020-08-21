KITCHENER -- It was a busy evening for the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday.

Police there say they nabbed four stunt drivers in three different locations between 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 4:15 a.m. the next day.

The first three people were charged for allegedly going too fast in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 24.

In the first case, a 20-year-old Cambridge resident was charged for allegedly going 136 km/h on the highway.

Less than an hour later at 9:25 p.m., officers charged a 22-year-old driver from Six Nations of the Grand River for allegedly going 146 km/h.

Around the same time, officers charged a 52-year-old Brantford driver who was stopped for allegedly going 146 km/h as well.

The following morning at around 4:15 a.m., police charged a 55-year-old driver from Oakville who was allegedly seen going 146 km/h in the 80 km/h zone on Colborne Street East.

#brantopp have again caught a stunt driver on Highway #24 near Glenmorris Road. Tonight at 8:30pm an officer caught a G2 driver from Cambridge travelling 136 km/h in the posted 80km/h zone. COME ON PEOPLE SLOW DOWN!!!! #speedkills ^kj pic.twitter.com/WMQ0WpyajY — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 20, 2020

In each case, the drivers had their vehicles impounded and were given a seven-day driving suspension.

"This is an alarming number of people travelling at these high speeds in the County of Brant in a short period of time," a news release from police reads in part.

The minimum fine for stunt driving is $2,000 if the driver is convicted.

All four of the people charged are due in provincial court in Brantford at a later date.