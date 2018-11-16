

Four drivers were arrested between Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 on impaired driving-related charges.

Wellington County OPP responded to the calls in Erin, Guelph-Eramosa Township and Centre Wellington.

The first incident happened on Nov. 9 at approximately 9:55 a.m. when police responded to a rollover on Orangeville Street in Erin.

According to police, witnesses saw the injured driver fleeing from the scene.

Officers located the male at his residence and placed him under arrest.

Police said 22-year-old Daniel Tannhauser of Erin was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and assessment, and subsequently charged with impaired driving.

Later that evening at about 9:40 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE check on Wellington Road 39 when a northbound pickup truck failed to stop.

Officers followed the vehicle, stopping it and determining that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

He failed a roadside test and was brought to the station for more testing.

An open can of beer was in the vehicle, and he had cannabis in his coat pocket.

Corey Schlueter-Roes, 30 of Kitchener, was charged with driving over 80, driving with cannabis readily available and driving with open container of liquor.

The following day at 6:50 p.m., Wellington County OPP were conducting another RIDE check, this time at Wellington Road 7, and observed a male driver under the influence of alcohol.

His roadside test resulted in a fail, and he was arrested and was brought back to the station for further testing.

Michael Wilson, a 40-year-old Elora man, was charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Then, on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:40 p.m., a Wellington County provincial police officer began investigating the driver of a vehicle near St. Andrew Street West in Fergus.

A roadside test resulted in a fail, and 25-year-old Caleb Kleinveld of Elora was charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, among other things.

Wellington County OPP reminded the public that anyone who suspects that a driver is impaired by drug or alcohol is encouraged to call police.