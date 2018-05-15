

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been charged after a robbery and stabbing at a Wellington County business.

Police say on March 3 at approximately 6:40 a.m. they were called to a business on Mason Road in Puslinch.

When they arrived, police say they found one person with a stab wound.

Police allege the person was stabbed when they unknowingly came across the four people trying to steal a tractor trailer.

They say the victim confronted one of the suspects and a fight broke out and one of the victim was cut.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have since arrested and charged four people from Brampton.