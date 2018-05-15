Featured
Four charged in Puslinch robbery and stabbing: police
OPP cars
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:51AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been charged after a robbery and stabbing at a Wellington County business.
Police say on March 3 at approximately 6:40 a.m. they were called to a business on Mason Road in Puslinch.
When they arrived, police say they found one person with a stab wound.
Police allege the person was stabbed when they unknowingly came across the four people trying to steal a tractor trailer.
They say the victim confronted one of the suspects and a fight broke out and one of the victim was cut.
Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have since arrested and charged four people from Brampton.