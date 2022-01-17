Four charged in Kitchener vehicle theft

Four people have been charged in connection to the theft of a vehicle that occurred Sunday morning in Kitchener in the area of Centennial Road and Forwell Road.

In a media release the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said police received a report of the stolen vehicle at approximately 10:20 a.m. Sunday and located it a few hours later in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Ottawa Street South at approximately 1:10 p.m.

The vehicle’s four occupants were seen fleeing the area on foot. Officers engaged in pursuit and located the occupants a short distance away, police said.

Through investigation, WRPS said police determined the group was also in possession of a stolen utility trailer, which they abandoned at the side of the road in Wellesley Township.

A 27-year-old Perth County woman and three men aged 20, 27 and 42 have been jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Some of the men face additional charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of break and enter tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers seized a weapon, suspected methamphetamine and break and enter tools.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and ask anyone with information or video on the incident to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.