Four charged after stolen Waterloo dealership car parts found in Hamilton

Waterloo regional police have charged two youths and two women in connection to five vehicle thefts from a Waterloo car dealership in October.

According to a news release from police, five vehicles were stolen from the parking lot of a dealership in the area of King Street North and Conestogo Road during the overnight hours of Oct. 10 and 11, 2022.

Officers completed a search warrant in Hamilton on Nov. 2, where they located and recovered stolen motor vehicle parts from vehicles stolen in Waterloo region.

With the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service and Brantford Police Service, two youths, a 23-year-old female and 41-year-old female, were charged with five counts of theft of motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit an offence. One of the youths was also charged with trafficking stolen property over $5,000. The 23-year-old female faces an additional charge of breach of release order.

According to police, the two youths are from out of the region and the two women are from Brantford.