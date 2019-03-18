

CTV Kitchener





An early morning crash in Cambridge has resulted in multiple charges for a driver, including possession of cannabis.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday on Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line.

Police say the driver has also been charged with careless driving.

The vehicle was towed to a nearby gas station so officials could deal with the charges. This was when another crash occurred.

“There was an OPP cruiser parked [at the gas station] investigating and the driver tried to avoid the driveway at the last opportunity,” said Cambridge OPP Cnst. Mike Ball. “They have since been charged with driving a motor vehicle without a license."

No one was injured in either incident.