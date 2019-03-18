Featured
Four-car crash on Hwy. 401 leads to one driver facing charges
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 1:50PM EDT
An early morning crash in Cambridge has resulted in multiple charges for a driver, including possession of cannabis.
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday on Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line.
Police say the driver has also been charged with careless driving.
The vehicle was towed to a nearby gas station so officials could deal with the charges. This was when another crash occurred.
“There was an OPP cruiser parked [at the gas station] investigating and the driver tried to avoid the driveway at the last opportunity,” said Cambridge OPP Cnst. Mike Ball. “They have since been charged with driving a motor vehicle without a license."
No one was injured in either incident.