KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating four different commercial burglaries that were reported to them within 24 hours.

According to a Tuesday news release, all four incidents involved the businesses having their front glass doors smashed to gain entry.

However, police say it's not known if any of the burglaries are related.

A passerby reportedly noticed the first incident at 7 a.m. on Monday, where a business on Macdonell Street had its front glass door smashed.

Police say no one was found inside, but a display cabinet was also smashed and products were missing. It's believed the break-in happened overnight.

A few minutes later, police were called to another reported break-in at a business on Edinburgh Road South near Forest Street.

The front glass door of this location was also stolen, while a small amount of cash and product were stolen, according to officials.

Officers were dispatched to a third business on Speedvale Avenue West near Silvercreek Parkway North shortly after noon on Monday.

Police say an unknown suspect smashed the glass door to get inside and made off with the cash register.

Guelph police were called to the fourth break-in at 2:17 a.m. on Tuesday at a business on Kortright Road West near Edinburgh Road South.

They say that two people had arrived about half an hour earlier, smashed the front glass door, entered and took a number of items.

Unlike the other incidents, suspect descriptions were given. Police describe one as a six-foot tall male wearing all black, a studded belt, and Adidas sandals with white socks. The other suspect is described as a 5'9 female also wearing all black, a grey toque, and black Nike shoes. Both suspects were wearing face coverings.

All four incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.