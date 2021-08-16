KITCHENER -- Guelph police arrested four people for impaired driving over the past weekend.

On Friday evening, officers spoke to a Waterloo man at a RIDE spot check and said he was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where police said they found more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The 28-year-old was charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

Police were called to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Clair Road East and Farley Drive around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said a witness reported the vehicle was driving erratically and went over the median, colliding with a light pole. The driver parked in a private driveway nearby.

Police spoke to a man at that home "who had a strong odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath." He was taken to the police station, where police found he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The 44-year-old was charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

Around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Victoria Road North and Brant Avenue to speak to someone about a driving complaint. Police said the man arrived home while officers were at the scene, driving over the curb before stopping. He was carrying an unopened bottle of vodka when he got out of the vehicle and police said he had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

He was taken to the police station and police said he had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system. The 40-year-old is facing impaired driving charges and will appear in court on Sept. 14.

The final charge came just before 3 a.m. Monday. Officers were monitoring speed on Gordon Street near Maltby Road when they clocked a vehicle going 120 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone.

The vehicle was pulled over and police said there was a "strong odour of alcoholic beverage." There was also an open bottle of rum behind the driver's seat, according to police.

The 22-year-old Milton man was taken to the police station, where police determined he had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was charged with impaired driving, along with speeding, stunt driving and other offences. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

All four people lost their licences for 90 days.