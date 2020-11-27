KITCHENER -- Huron Perth Public Health officials say there are now just four active cases of COVID-19 at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford.

Officials confirming Thursday that there are currently two active cases among residents and two among staff.

A total of 44 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for the disease since an outbreak at the home began on Oct. 28.

Health officials now say 31 residents have recovered, along with 18 staff members.

A total of 11 residents have died from COVID-19 complications over the course of the outbreak.

Nearly two weeks ago officials moved 25 residents to area hospitals to help manage the outbreak. Officials say 22 of those residents remain in the hospitals.

There were 31 active cases reported in Huron Perth Thursday.