The Fountain Street bridge is set to reopen approximately three months earlier than planned.

Construction began in December 2016 and crews had to carefully dismantle the old structure in order to ensure materials didn't fall into the Grand River below.

The new crossing is a 150 metre long, steel girder bridge.

It's been built with a raised, multi-use trail on either side of the road for pedestrians and cyclists.

There is also improved lighting across the corridor making the crossing safer for motorists as well.

The new bridge will officially open to the public Friday at noon.