After two long years of construction, drivers and pedestrians in the Preston area can rejoice now that construction on the Fountain Street bridge is finally complete.

The bridge connects Preston and Blair, and Friday morning marked the official reopening to the public.

The original bridge was constructed in 1957 and construction on the new bridge began in December 2016.

Crews had to carefully dismantle the old structure in order to ensure materials didn't fall into the Grand River below.

The new crossing is a 150 metre long, steel girder bridge.

It's been built with a raised, multi-use trail on either side of the road for pedestrians and cyclists.

There is also improved lighting across the corridor making the crossing safer for motorists as well.

“If you're trying to go from specifically Preston to Blair it's been a bit of an inconvenience for people to take the 401 over the past couple of years, so that'll be nice. Having this bridge and road re-open will be very positive to keep as many roots open as possible,” said John Stephenson the senior project manager.

The bridge is reopening three months ahead of schedule and Stephenson says the new bridge is meant to last much longer and it should be at least 50 years before any rehabilitation is needed.