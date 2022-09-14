Fortinet Cup Championship brings 58 pro golfers to Kitchener for 4-day tournament

Thousands of spectators are expected to visit Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener over the next few days as the best professional golfers with PGA Tour Canada are hitting the links for the Fortinet Cup Championship.

On Wednesday, the day before tournament play commences, officials at the golf course said they are expecting to see around 1,500 spectators on Thursday, with that number climbing to 3,000 on Sunday for the finale of the 2022 PGA Tour Canada season.

“It’s very exciting to bring a tournament of this calibre not only to our golf course but to our community,” said Ron Caudle, chair of the Fortinet Cup Championship.

This is the first time Deer Ridge Golf Club has hosted the tournament.

Only the top 60 golfers on tour qualify for the Fortinet Cup Championship, competing for the most prize money seen in any tournament all season.

“The winner of the Fortinet Cup will take home $25,000, the winner of the tournament will take home just over $40,000, but more importantly, they’re trying to earn status and a promotion to the next level,” said Scott Pritchard, executive director of PGA Tour Canada.

The next level is full status on the Korn Ferry Tour - the best feeder system to the PGA Tour.

The Fortinet Cup champion will also tee it up at next year’s RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

From southern California, Jake Knapp holds the top spot in the season standings thanks to a win in Minnesota last month.

“That’s the reason why we’re still coming out here and working hard this week,” said Knapp, currently in first place in Fortinet Cup standings.

“Being in a spot like this, you just try to come out here and play another golf tournament and play the best you can. I’m not going to worry too much about what the other guys are doing.”

Nine Canadians are competing, including Edmonton native Wil Bateman who won earlier this year in his hometown.

He enters the tournament on Thursday in a tie for second in the season standings and the only Canadian in the top 10.

“Everybody wants to be number one just to have an opportunity this week I think is huge. To back up some of the hard work with some results has been fun,” said Bateman.

The first tee time is 8:20 a.m. Thursday and rolls through the weekend with the final round wrapping up on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a very competitive tournament right down to the last hole,” said Pritchard.