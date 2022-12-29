Former UW president among new Order of Canada appointees

Several individuals with a local connection have been appointed to the Order of Canada as the governor general of Canada announced 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including two companions, 32 officers and 65 members.

Among those announced to the coveted positions on Thursday were Andreas Laupacis from Arthur, Ont., Jean Aitcheson from Stratford, Ont., and Feridun Hamdullahpur from Waterloo, Ont.

Laupacis was appointed as an officer, while Aitcheson and Hamdullahpur have been appointed as members.

Hamdullahpur served as the University of Waterloo's sixth president and vice-chancellor.

“Since becoming president in 2010, president Hamdullahpur has helped usher in an era of transformative entrepreneurship, expanded student development, support and success and strengthened our global community through new and expanded partnerships with leading global universities, industry partners and our global network of alumni,” the university said

The university took to Twitter to congratulate Hamdullahpur on his recognition as a member of the Order of Canada.

"The University of Waterloo is positioned to address the challenges brought on by immense societal, technological and environmental change thanks in large part to Feridun Hamdullahpur’s tenure as president and vice-chancellor,” the University said in a series of tweets. “His dedication to students and Waterloo’s areas of strength contributed to innovative approaches in education, research and entrepreneurship that will inform our next steps as we imagine Waterloo at 100. The university community congratulates him on his recognition as a member of the Order of Canada."

The federal government said the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7,600 people since its creation in 1967.

“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada said in a news release. “Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world. Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future. Alianaigusuqatigiivassi. Congratulations.”