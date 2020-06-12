WATERLOO -- Former students are calling on the Waterloo Catholic District School Board following their decision not to fly any flag for Pride month.

Emma Fritz, Cheyenne Sexton, and Eli Srouji have launched The Student Pride Movement and a petition to help LGBTQ staff and students to feel more accepted.

They say that they were afraid to be their true selves while they were students at Catholic schools in Waterloo Region.

“I refused to let myself come out in high school just because, and it sounds a little bit weird, but because of all the good things I was doing within high school,” said Sexton. “I didn’t want those things to be denounced just because I was part of the LGBTQ community.”

The WCDSB’s decision not to fly any flag to mark Pride month this June was what prompted the former students to take action.

“We really just want an open discussion with them and we want to enact change,” said Fritz.

The petition they’ve launched calls on the school board to make policy changes.

“I think it’s a systematic and institutional problem and that’s why we’re tackling it at the highest level of the school board in wanting tangible policy changes,” said Fritz.

The group is asking the school board to have more LGBTQ representation within schools to help make staff and students feel welcome and safe.

“We’re willing to go hand in hand, we’re not trying to go head to head with the school board,” said Sexton. “We want to make this change as productive as possible.”

Former WCDSB vice principal Joan Grundy, who came out as gay after 20 years, says that change is needed.

“I would like to see more explicit things done within to show LGBTQ staff and students that they are an integral part of those communities,” she said.

The WCDSB said in a statement to CTV news that no one from The Student Pride Movement has reached out to them to begin dialogue.

“The school board remains very open to the dialogue – as dialogue actually began with WCDSB students last June,” the statement reads. “But again, no one has reached out.

“It would be premature to comment on their concerns until hearing from them directly.”

The former students say part of the movement is sending out a questionnaire to members of the community asking what changes they want to see in the school board.

The group adds that once responses and signatures are collected they will then submit the findings to the school board.