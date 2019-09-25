

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A former Stoney Creek bank manager has been charged in a multi-million dollar fraud case.

The "lengthy investigation" began in April, when the CIBC corporate security team contacted police alleging one of their employees had stolen from customers.

The frauds, totaling about $2 million, are alleged to have happened between 2008 and 2015, and reportedly targeted senior or deceased branch members.

Hamilton police say that Sandra Walker, 60, has been charged.

Officials say Walker was arrested on Sept. 24 and is facing charges of fraud over $5,000, possession over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

She was released on a promise to appear. She's set to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.