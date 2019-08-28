A former Scouts leader and hockey coach is going to prison for sex crimes involving young boys.

He was sentenced on Wednesday morning, when a Brantford judge called the crimes deplorable and said they were committed in a position of trust.

Justice Harper sentenced the man to six years in jail for two counts of indecent assault. She emphasized the seriousness of the crimes, which were committed against a 10-year-old child and a young teen in the 1970s.

A publication ban prevents the convicted man from being named in order to protect his victims.

"We cannot allow our children to be robbed of their innocence and live their adult years in pain as a result of deplorable conduct," Justice Harper told the court.

She recounted details of the crimes, including how the then-hockey coach gave the child an alcoholic drink that had a white substance in it.

Hours later, the victim woke up with the perpetrator engaging in a sex act with him.

The other victim recounted waking up on a Scouts trip, only to find the man was carrying out sex acts on him.

Both men gave detailed victim impact statements on how the trauma has led to major repercussions during their adult life.

The judge also noted how the perpetrator has expressed no remorse, maintaining his innocence. When asked if he had anything to say, the Port Hope man said simply, "I'm sorry."

He is being registered as a sex offender for life.

After the court proceedings, one of the victim told CTV that hearing the verdict felt good, but that he still has the same painful feelings as before.