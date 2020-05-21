WATERLOO -- Fred Stewart, a retired inspector for Waterloo Regional Police, has passed away at age 94.

WRPS made the announcement via news release on Thursday.

“There will never be another Freddy,” said Chief of Police Bryan Larkin. “He was tough, but he was fair. At the heart of everything he did was a love and passion for this community and its residents. He was truly one of a kind.”

Stewart started his policing career in 1957. He was the last reigning Chief of the Hespeler Police Force before it merged with the Waterloo Regional Police Service in 1973.

He retired in 1986, but continued to live in Cambridge.

“Fred had been a long time confidante and mentor whose guidance helped me throughout my entire career,” said Larry Gravill, WRPS Chief of Police from 1992 to 2007. “He lived his life dedicated to helping others and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege and honour to know him.”

All WRPS flags will fly at half-mast in honour of the retired staff inspector.