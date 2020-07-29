KITCHENER -- A former police sergeant is heading out on an 890-kilometre hike on Wednesday to raise funds for the St. Mary's General Hospital's cardiac centre.

Retired Sgt. Pete Viol's trek will take him from Queenston to Tobermory on the Bruce Trail over the next month.

Viol has been participating in charity bike rides over the past 12 years and has raised more than $220,000 for health-care services in Waterloo Region. This is his first year doing the fundraiser on foot, rather than his bike, according to a news release.

“The Bruce Trail is beautiful, but physically it will be tough, and I expect to have many challenging days,” Viol said in the release. “But every day, I’ll think about the challenges faced by those in our community dealing with cardiac issues. Their resilience and strength inspire me.”

The hospital said this will mark Viol's fourth charity event for the cardiac centre.

“We’re so inspired by his ongoing commitment to raise funds for better patient care,” said Susan Dusick, President of the St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation. “Again this year, Transit Fuels and Katlyn International INC. are sponsoring the event, and there are so many community members who rally behind Pete’s efforts every year.”

The release said more people are living with heart disease in Waterloo Region as the population grows and ages. The cardiac centre allows access to specialized cardiac care close-to-home.

St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation helps bring in funds to cover costs for new equipment and repairs not covered by government funding.