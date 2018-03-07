

The Canadian Press





Two former University of Waterloo students are putting their knowledge of physics to work to help stimulate grain seeds into earlier and more productive growth.

The pair have just started their own company -- Upgrain -- and conducted small test trials in Ontario during the last growing season.

They say electromagnetism can stimulate grains like wheat, corn and rice to germinate faster, and can also facilitate early root development.

This in turn gives farmers a more uniform and early crop, which can translate to higher, more consistent yields.

With their current equipment, the two entrepreneurs say they can treat between 30 and 40 tonnes of seed in fewer than 30 minutes.