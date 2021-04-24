Advertisement
Former NHLer, current constable profiled by Waterloo regional police
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 7:46PM EDT
Const. Steven McKenna of the Waterloo Regional Police Service played for four teams in the NHL. (Source: WRPS) (Apr. 24, 2021)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police constable Steven McKenna is in the spotlight for his career before joining the service.
WRPS posted a profile on Saturday how McKenna wore a different uniform while playing professional hockey in the National Hockey League.
He was a successful player growing up in his hometown of Cambridge before playing with four different NHL teams.
He also coached in a number of different continents before leaving his career on the ice and becoming an officer.